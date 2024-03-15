AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Ohio’s presidential and state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — The most high-profile election in Ohio’s primary on Tuesday will be the Republican contest to take on the state’s Democratic U.S. senator. Sen. Sherrod Brown was first elected in 2006 and is among the most vulnerable members of a closely divided chamber. Brown has held onto his seat even as the state has shifted to the right. There are three names on the ballot: state Sen. Matt Dolan, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and businessman Bernie Moreno. LaRose and Moreno have aligned themselves with the pro-Trump camp of the party, while Dolan is backed by establishment Republicans.

