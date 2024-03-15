Connecticut trooper acquitted in shooting death of Black college student following chase

A white Connecticut state police trooper has been acquitted of all charges in the death of a 19-year-old Black community college student who was shot as he sat in a stolen car while holding a knife. Trooper Brian North could have faced up to 40 years in prison if he had been convicted of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm Friday in the 2020 killing of Mubarak Soulemane. North fired his handgun seven times into the car’s door after Soulemane led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95. North testified that he believed Soulemane was going to attack other officers. But the state inspector general said those officers weren’t in immediate danger.

