Hosting Ireland’s prime minister, Biden celebrates his Irish roots (as he likes to do)
By JOSH BOAK and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — With St. Patrick’s Day coming up this weekend, President Joe Biden is dwelling on one of his favorite subjects: Ireland. Biden played host to Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House and then attended a lunch at the U.S. Capitol. The two countries are celebrating a century of diplomatic relations. The president wore a green necktie for Ireland and the Oval Office was decorated with a bowl of shamrocks placed in front of the fireplace. House Speaker Mike Johnson welcomed the president and Varadkar for the “Friends of Ireland Luncheon” at the Capitol. Johnson introduced the president as “America’s most famous Irishman.”