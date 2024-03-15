Los Angeles home that appears to belong to model and actor Cara Delevingne is destroyed in fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles home that appears to belong to model and actor Cara Delevingne has been destroyed in a fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department says one firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition and one person from the home suffered minor smoke inhalation. Authorities say fire crews arrived before dawn to find the home in flames. Once they confirmed everyone was out of the house, they took a defensive position and the roof collapsed The English model and actor shared several Instagram stories that seemed to refer to the fire after TMZ reported that the house was hers. Delevingne thanked firefighters and said her heart was broken.

