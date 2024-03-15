What makes people happy? California lawmakers want to find out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker is trying to get the state Legislature to rethink policymaking by creating a committee to study how to make people happier. It is called the Select Committee on Happiness and Public Policy Outcomes and lawmakers held its first hearing this week. Former Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon created the committee because he thinks happiness should be one of the first principles lawmakers have in mind when crafting policy. The committee is the first of its kind at a state Legislature in the U.S. The group plans to release a report with its findings after lawmakers adjourn for the year.

