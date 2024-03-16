Wales will get its first Black leader after Vaughan Gething wins a Welsh Labour Party contest
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Vaughan Gething has won the Welsh Labour Party leadership contest and is set to become the first Black leader of Wales’ semi-autonomous government. Gething, who is currently Welsh economy minister, beat Education Minister Jeremy Miles in a race to replace First Minister Mark Drakeford. Gething needs to be confirmed next week by the Welsh parliament, the Senedd, where Labour is the largest party. He is the son of a Welsh father and Zambian mother and will be the first Black leader of a government in the U.K. Wales is one of four countries that make up the United Kingdom, along with England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.