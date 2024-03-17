Prominent European far-right figure prevented from speaking at an event in Switzerland

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent European far-right figure has been prevented from giving a speech at an event in Switzerland and thrown out of the region where it was taking place. Martin Sellner, who comes from Austria, said in a video posted Sunday that he had been invited by a local group to “talk about remigration and the ethnic vote” and what happened at a recent meeting in Germany that prompted a string of large protests there. Regional police said they told organizers to end Saturday’s event, but they didn’t obey. They said that speaker was held and ordered out of the region “to safeguard public security” and prevent confrontations with opponents.

