Arsonist sets fire to Florida Jewish center, but police do not believe it was a hate crime
By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Jewish center suffered severe damage in a weekend arson fire that police believe was set by a mentally ill homeless man. The Las Olas Jewish Center in Fort Lauderdale will be closed indefinitely after Saturday’s blaze. The most severely damaged portion of the building houses a nondenominational program that teaches life skills to special needs children and young adults. Rabbi Chaim Slavaticki said the suspect had blocked his family’s car on Friday as they were arriving at the center and made an obscene gesture while yelling at them. He said he had two previous confrontations with the suspect. Scott Hannaford is jailed on arson charges. He does not yet have an attorney.