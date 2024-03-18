Biden administration sides with promoter, says lawsuit over FIFA policy should go to trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration sided with a promoter who filed an antitrust suit against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation over the world governing body’s policy against hosting league matches from other countries, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the case to proceed to trial. The government says the Supreme Court should allow a 2023 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals decision to stand. Relevent Sports, controlled by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, was refused permission to host a Spanish league match between Barcelona and Girona at Miami Gardens, Florida, in January 2019.

