Israel urges UN court to reject South Africa’s request for more emergency orders in genocide case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Israel is urging the top United Nations court to reject the latest request by South Africa for interim orders to prevent starvation in Gaza. The request is part of a case accusing Israel of breaching the Genocide Convention with its military offensive against Hamas. Israel denies the accusation. A written response from Israel was published Monday by the International Court of Justice. Israel said that claims by South Africa in its request filed earlier this month are “wholly unfounded.” Israel’s response was published on the day that the U.N. food agency said that “famine is imminent” in northern Gaza. About 70% of the remaining population is experiencing catastrophic hunger.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.