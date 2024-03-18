Kate Ashford: Selling your home could boost your nest egg — but is it worth it?

A 2023 report from investment firm Vanguard estimates that about a quarter of Americans age 60 and over could move to a cheaper housing market and use the equity in their homes to upsize their retirement savings — making retirement more secure and enjoyable. In 2019, for instance, those with home prices near the national median could have cleared about $99,000 in equity, on average. Selling your home to pocket the cash comes with upsides and downsides, from the potential to move closer to loved ones to the possibility of ending up somewhere you hate. Here are the points to consider.

