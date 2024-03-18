The UK’s contentious plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda could soon clear a major hurdle

LONDON (AP) — The British government hopes one last push can revive its stalled plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. A bill aimed at overcoming a U.K. Supreme Court block on deportation flights returns to the House of Commons on Monday. It could be passed into law within days. Passing the law would be a boost for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but it could still be weeks before any flights to Rwanda take off. In November, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that the Rwanda plan is illegal because the nation is not a safe destination for asylum-seekers.

