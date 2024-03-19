2 Vermont communities devastated by summer flooding seek $3.5M to elevate homes for victims

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Two of the Vermont communities hardest hit by the catastrophic summer flooding have put in an urgent request for $3.5 million in state funding to elevate 20 homes in Barre and the capital city of Montpelier for flood victims who still need safe places to live as the state grapples with a housing crisis. They said at a Statehouse news conference on Tuesday that many victims are still recovering and saving houses is far cheaper than building new ones. The ask comes during a tight budget year and city officials say they are grateful for the help they have already received. A spokesman for Republican Gov. Phil Scott did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

