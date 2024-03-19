Q&A: Author Rebecca Serle shares what’s behind her ‘magical realism’ and new book ‘Expiration Dates’

Author Rebecca Serle often adds elements of magic to her writing. In her last book “One Italian Summer,” she writes about a woman who goes on vacation and meets a younger, more carefree version of her mother. In her new novel “Expiration Dates,” protagonist Daphne enters each romantic relationship knowing its end date. Serle says she was interested in the debate of fate versus free will. The newlywed Serle also was inspired by her own dating history while writing Daphne’s search for Mr. Right. Serle says she has long enjoyed magical realism, recognizes her readers enjoy these aspects of her books, and will continue to write in this genre as long as she finds it interesting.

