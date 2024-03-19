Rural Nevada county roiled by voting conspiracies picks new top elections official

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A new clerk was chosen Tuesday to oversee elections in a deep-red rural Nevada county that has been roiled by false claims of widespread election fraud since 2020. Nye County Commissioners appointed Cori Freidhof to replace Mark Kampf when he steps down at the end of the month after less than two years at the helm. His brief tenure included a controversial hand-count of votes in the 2022 midterms. Kampf hand-picked Freidhof as his replacement.

