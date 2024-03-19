Trump suggests he’d support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is suggesting that he’d support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy, voicing for the first time support for a specific limit on the procedure. The Republican former president has taken credit for overturning abortion rights in America by appointing three U.S. Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that had established the constitutional protection for abortion. But as he seeks the White House a third time, Trump has until now refrained from embracing any specific limit on the procedure, warning it can backfire politically. But in a radio interview Tuesday, Trump said: “People are agreeing on 15. And I’m thinking in terms of that.”

