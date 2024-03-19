Why AP called Ohio’s Republican US Senate primary for Bernie Moreno: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — A strong performance among voters who cast their ballots Tuesday — the day of the election in Ohio — powered Bernie Moreno to a win in the state’s GOP primary for U.S. Senate. The Associated Press declared Moreno the winner at 8:35 p.m. EDT, when he led state Sen. Matt Dolan 41% to 37%. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was in third place with 22%. Moreno is a Cleveland businessman who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He will face Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in November. The AP was able to call the GOP primary for Moreno by analyzing not just the overall vote totals but also the methods by which voters cast their ballots.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.