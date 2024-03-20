A bus crashes into a tunnel wall in northern China, killing 14 people

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say the death toll has risen to 14 in the crash of a bus into a tunnel wall on an expressway in northern China. Broadcaster CCTV said Wednesday that 37 other people were injured. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon on a major expressway in Shanxi province. There was no word on the cause of the accident. In another crash in China last week, one person died when a long-distance bus rear-ended a local bus that had stopped on the roadside. The collision on Friday in the city of Tianjin engulfed both buses in flames.

