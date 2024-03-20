An explosion in a coal mine in southwest Pakistan kills 12 miners while 8 are rescued

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say twelve miners have been killed in a explosion inside a coal mine in southwest Pakistan. Authorities rescued eight miners and recovered all the bodies after the explosion in the min in Harnai, a district in the Baluchistan province. A local mine inspector said Wednesday investigators were still working to determine the cause of the blast. Safety standards are commonly ignored in the coal mining industry in Pakistan, leading to accidents and explosions that kill dozens of mine workers every year. Despite the danger and low wages, hundreds of miners work in Baluchistan, where unemployment is higher than other parts of the country.

