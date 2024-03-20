Belarusian authorities confirm raids against opposition activists over new ‘people’s embassies’

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have launched dozens of raids to target those suspected of “extremist” activities in new efforts by the political opposition to create “people’s embassies” abroad. The raids are the latest move in a crackdown on dissent by the government of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus’ Investigative Committee, a top state criminal investigation agency, said its agents have searched apartments and offices belonging to those suspected of involvement. The Belarusian opposition has announced the creation of “people’s embassies” to represent its interests and counter Belarusian state propaganda in 24 countries.

