Gangs target peaceful communities in new round of attacks on Haiti’s capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Armed gangs are launching new attacks in the suburbs of Port-au-Prince, with heavy gunfire echoing across once-peaceful communities near the Haitian capital. Associated Press journalists reported seeing at least five bodies in and around the suburbs, and gangs blocked the entrances to some areas. People in the communities under fire called radio stations pleading for help from Haiti’s national police force. Among the communities targeted in the pre-dawn hours were Pétion-Ville, Meyotte, Diègue and Métivier. The attacks came two days after gangs went on a rampage through some upscale neighborhoods in Pétion-Ville. At least a dozen people were killed.

