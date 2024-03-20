Police in western Mexico find five bodies piled in a bulletproof SUV

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the violent western Mexico state of Jalisco say five dead bodies have been found piled in a bulletproof SUV. The state prosecutors’ office said someone called an emergency number to report the vehicle. Inside they found the bodies of five men “with visible signs of violence.” The office did not say Wednesday how the men were killed. The SUV was found on a road in Villa de Corona, which is south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state. The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name. Mexican drug cartels frequently use either homemade or professionally made bulletproof vehicles.

