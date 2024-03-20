SEC climate rule prompts a rush to sue. Experts say companies are likely to prepare to comply anyway

WASHINGTON (AP) — An expected long legal battle has begun over a new rule that requires companies to disclose some emissions and climate-related information. The Securities and Exchange Commission had scarcely passed the rule in early March before the agency was being hauled to court. The legal challenges come from conservative states, business groups and companies who argue the SEC is overstepping its authority. Challenges are coming from the other direction, too, with environmental groups arguing the rule was watered down too much. Despite the lawsuits, experts say companies are likely to track their emissions in preparation for the SEC’s rule, and similar regulation in California and the European Union.

