Some Georgia workers would find it harder to become union members under a new bill

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have made it harder for workers at companies getting state economic incentives to unionize, in what could be a violation of federal law. The state House voted 96 to 78 Wednesday for Senate Bill 362, which would bar companies that accept state incentives from recognizing unions without a formal secret-ballot election. The measure now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp, who has promised to sign it. Democrats say the bill is really about making it harder for unions to organize and for companies to accept them. Kemp and other Republicans argue that the secret ballot protects workers from being bullied into joining unions.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.