Suspect charged in Indianapolis bar shooting that killed 1 person and injured 5

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of opening fire inside a crowded Indianapolis bar has been formally charged with murder in the shooting that killed one person and seriously injured five others. Marion County prosecutors charged 25-year-old Nicholas Fulk on Wednesday in connection to Saturday’s shooting at Landsharks in Indianapolis’ Broad Ripple entertainment district. The charges include murder, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon. Fulk is being held without bond. A judge has appointed a public defender to represent Fulk. The public defender agency had no immediate comment on the charges. The shooting killed 36-year-old Timothy Brown Jr. and left five other people with serious gunshot injuries.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.