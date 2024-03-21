Attorneys try to stop DeSantis appointees from giving depositions in Disney lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for the Walt Disney World governing district taken over last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ supporters don’t want the governor’s appointees answering questions under oath as part of a lawsuit against Disney. The attorneys on Monday filed a motion for protective order that would stop the DeSantis-appointed board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District from having to give depositions to Disney attorneys. Disney and the appointees are fighting over who controls the Disney World district. District attorneys cite the “apex doctrine,” which generally provides that high-level government officers shouldn’t be subject to depositions unless opposing parties have exhausted all other means of obtaining information.

