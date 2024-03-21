California Democratic lawmakers seek ways to combat retail theft while keeping progressive policy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are split on how to best address the retail theft cases that have proliferated in the state. Top Democratic leaders reject calls to reform Proposition 47, an initiative approved by voters in 2014 that reduced penalties for certain retail theft and drug offense charges. Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state has enough tools to go after professional crime rings. He urges lawmakers to work on legislation bolstering existing laws and cracking down on resellers of stolen goods. But Republican and moderate Democrat lawmakers say California needs to consider all options to end the crisis. They want to go back to voters to implement harsher jail sentences for repeat offenders.

