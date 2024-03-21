Elton John and Bernie Taupin honored with prestigious Library of Congress Gershwin Prize

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sir Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin were honored with the prestigious Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song on Wednesday as part of a starry tribute. The evening’s entertainment was a range of musical styles by a collection of renowned performers that included Garth Brooks, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, Annie Lennox, and host Billy Porter. A televised version is set to air April 8 on PBS. Metallica set the stage ablaze with a powerful rendition of “Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” from the iconic John-Taupin “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” album, igniting the atmosphere with their high-octane energy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.