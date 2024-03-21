Haitians emerge from homes during brief respite from gang violence. Hours later, gunfire erupts.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gunfire has erupted in the downtown area of Haiti’s capital. Female street vendors balancing heavy loads on their heads fled the area Thursday as bullets whizzed near buildings including the general hospital, the National Palace and the main penitentiary in yet another attack on Haiti’s capital. The gunfire began in the afternoon. Hours earlier, Haitians rushed to buy food and other basic supplies as they emerged from their homes during a rare respite from gang violence. The U.S. State Department said Thursday that it has evacuated more than 160 U.S. citizens out of Haiti since Sunday, the majority out of the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien.

