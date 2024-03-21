Investigation finds no bullying before suicide of top historically Black Missouri college leader

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — An independent investigation has found no evidence of bullying by the president of a historically Black Missouri university leading up to the suicide of another top administrator. Lincoln University curators called Antoinette Bonnie Candia-Bailey’s January death tragic in an open letter Thursday. They say there’s no evidence that President John Moseley bullied her based on an investigation by a law firm Rice. Curators have reinstated Moseley as president. Students had protested and called for him to resign. A statement from Moseley said he’s grateful for the board’s vote of confidence in him and that he’s looking forward to returning to work.

