Kenyan doctors stop providing emergency services at public hospitals as strike enters second week

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan doctors have stopped providing emergency services at public hospitals, as they escalated a national strike that entered its second week. Thousands of doctors have stayed away from hospitals since last Thursday over poor pay and working conditions, despite a court order calling for talks between the doctors and the Health Ministry. The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union secretary-general said Thursday that the doctors had escalated the strike and stopped providing bare minimum services because the government had shown no efforts to resolve the labor dispute.

