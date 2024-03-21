UN chief urges the EU to avoid ‘double standards’ over Gaza and Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are being urged to show the same respect for international law in Gaza as they aim to uphold in Ukraine. The appeal comes as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians face possible famine in Gaza. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants the leaders to uphold the United Nations Charter and international law. Guterres said Thursday that “the basic principle of international humanitarian law is the protection of civilians. We must stick to principles in Ukraine as in Gaza without double standards.” The 27-nation EU is deeply divided in its approach to Israel and the Palestinians. In contrast, the bloc is pouring billions of euros into Ukraine and most see Russia’s war as an existential threat.

