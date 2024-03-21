US announces over $47 million in humanitarian aid for war-torn Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. has announced more than $47 million in humanitarian aid for war-torn Sudan and two neighboring countries, to where at least a million people have fled the nearly 1-year-old conflict. The aid package is expected to help alleviate the suffering of nearly 25 million people, including refugees who have fled the country into Chad and South Sudan, according to a statement Wednesday from the U.S. State Department. The fresh funds bring to more than $968 million the total U.S. humanitarian aid for Sudan since last year, the statement said. Sudan plunged into chaos last April, when long-simmering tensions between its military and a paramilitary group turned violent.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.