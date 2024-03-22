A strong earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java Island but no reports of casualties

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong and shallow undersea earthquake has shaken the eastern side of Indonesia’s main island of Java, causing some damage but no immediate reports of casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake Friday measured 6.4 and struck at a depth of 5.2 miles north of Paciran in East Java province. Two other quakes of lesser magnitudes had struck the same area earlier Friday and were also felt in Surabaya, the nearest city, while buildings in Jakarta, the capital, swayed for several seconds. Authorities said a house and a village town hall collapsed in Tuban district.Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.