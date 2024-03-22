Attack on Nigerien forces kills 23 soldiers and underscores continued conflict with militants

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The defense ministry says a militant attack on Nigerien forces in a border region near Mali and Burkina Faso has killed 23 soldiers. The ministry said in a statement Friday the soldiers were taking part in an overnight clearing operation on Tuesday in the country’s west when they were ambushed by armed men on motorcycles equipped with homemade bombs. Details of the attack were previously unreported. The statement by Defense Minister Gen. Salifou Mody, broadcast on state TV, blamed the attack on jihadi fighters, saying the army had killed about 30 attackers in response. The violence highlights the troubles facing Niger and its neighbors.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.