Chinese coast guard ships attempt to block Philippine vessels carrying scientists in South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say Chinese coast guard ships backed by a military helicopter tried unsuccessfully to block two Philippine government vessels carrying scientists from reaching two sandbars in the disputed South China Sea. They say Chinese coast guard personnel blew the horn on one of their ships for half an hour and repeatedly transmitted radio warnings during the confrontation Thursday, but the Filipino scientists managed to complete their four-hour marine and biodiversity research at the sandbars. The Chinese coast guard gave a different account of the faceoff. It said its law enforcement officers “boarded” the sandbars and dealt with what it called “illegal activities” by 34 Philippine personnel who “ignored China’s warnings and dissuasion.”

