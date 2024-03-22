Gunmen in combat fatigues fire on Moscow concert hall crowds, killing and wounding several people
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top security agency, the Federal Security Service, says there are dead and wounded in a Moscow concert hall that is ablaze amid a shooting by several gunmen. A report by Russia’s state news agency Tass didn’t specify how many dead and how many wounded there were. Russia’s Health Ministry said some of those injured have already been admitted to medical facilities. Several gunmen have burst into a big concert hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, in an apparent terror attack days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. .