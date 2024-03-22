Juries find 2 men guilty of killing a 7-year-old boy in 2015 street shooting
CHICAGO (AP) — A pair of juries has found two men guilty of killing a Chicago boy almost nine years ago. The Sun-Times reports jurors on Thursday found 29-year-old Jamal Joiner and 28-year-old Rasheed Martin each guilty of murder in connection with the death of 7-year-old Amari Brown. The jurors also found them each guilty of attempted murder for wounding a woman and firing at another man whom prosecutors allege was their true target. Joiner and Martin opened fire on a crowded street on July 4, 2015, in what prosecutors said was an attack linked to a gang conflict in the neighborhood. Brown was hit in the back as he watched fireworks. Joiner and Martin were tried separately after they accused each other of being the shooter.