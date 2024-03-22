Rep. Mike Gallagher says he’s resigning early, leaving House Republicans with thinnest of majorities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican who has spearheaded House pushback against the Chinese government, says he will resign from the House. Gallagher will resign his position on April 19. It will leave Republicans with a 217-213 majority in the House, meaning that they cannot afford to lose more than one vote on a party-line vote. The thin majority has already proved to be a challenge for Republican leadership and forced House Speaker Mike Johnson to work with Democrats to pass practically any legislation. Gallagher had already announced he would not seek reelection.

