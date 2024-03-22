Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Speaker Mike Johnson
By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and STEPHEN GROVES
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is at risk of being ousted. Hard-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed a motion to vacate on Friday during a House vote on a $1.2 trillion package to keep government open. Greene says it’s a “warning” to the Louisiana lawmaker. It’s the same political dynamic that removed the last Republican speaker, Kevin McCarthy, months ago. McCarthy’s was the first such ouster of a speaker after far-right conservatives revolted over his compromise with Democrats to prevent a federal shutdown. The House is scheduled to leave town for a spring recess. It’s doubtful any vote on Johnson’s removal would be imminent. Johnson’s spokesman says he’s “focused on governing.”