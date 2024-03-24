Bodies of 3 Rohingya refugees are found dead as Indonesia ends rescue for capsized boat
By REZA SAIFULLAH and EDNA TARIGAN
Associated Press
CALANG, Indonesia (AP) — The bodies of three Rohingya refugees were found in the sea as the Indonesian authorities ended a search for survivors from a boat that capsized near Aceh province, the provincial search and rescue agency said Sunday. Fishers and a search and rescue team rescued 75 people from the boat on Thursday — 44 men, 22 women and nine children — after they waited through the night on its overturned hull. A few were taken to a local hospital for treatment but most were sent to a temporary shelter in the Aceh Barat district. Several told UNHCR workers they had lost family members on the journey.