Death threats and security concerns hinder creation of council that will choose Haiti’s next leader
By BERT WILKINSON
Associated Press
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Fresh turmoil involving a transitional presidential council that will be responsible for choosing Haiti’s new leader has triggered a flurry of meetings with Caribbean leaders and officials from the U.S., Canada and France. A regional official who was not authorized to talk to the media told The Associated Press Monday that the council has yet to be sworn in given concerns over the security of its members, among other things. The official is based in Guyana, which serves as headquarters for the regional trade bloc known as Caricom that is helping create the transitional council. The delay in establishing the council comes as gangs continue to launch attacks across Haiti’s capital.