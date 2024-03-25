Apple, Google, Meta targeted under new European law to prevent cornering of digital markets

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have opened investigations into Apple, Google and Meta, in the first cases under a sweeping new law designed to stop Big Tech companies from cornering digital markets that took effect earlier this month. The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s executive arm, said Monday it was investigating the companies for “non-compliance” with the Digital Markets Act. It’s a broad rulebook that targets Big Tech “gatekeeper” companies forcing them to comply with a set of do’s and don’ts, under threat of hefty financial penalties or even breaking up businesses. The rules have the broad but vague goal of making digital markets “fairer” and “more contestable.”

