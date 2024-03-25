Ex-NBA guard Ben Gordon, arrested for juice shop disturbance, gets program that could erase charges

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon could see criminal charges against him in Connecticut erased from his record next year if he completes a probation program. Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges last year after a disturbance at a Stamford juice shop. He appeared in court Monday in Stamford, where a judge approved the 18-month program. The charges will be erased if he doesn’t commit any crimes and follows other conditions. Gordon helped lead UConn to the 2004 NCAA national championship. He had an 11-year NBA career, including five with the Chicago Bulls. Gordon has talked and written about his bipolar disorder and depression.

