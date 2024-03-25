New Zealand joins US and UK in claims of China-backed cyberespionage
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Hackers linked to the Chinese government launched a state-sponsored operation that targeted New Zealand’s Parliament in 2021, the country’s security minister said. New Zealand’s allegation comes a day after American and British authorities announced a set of criminal charges and sanctions against seven hackers, who targeted U.S. officials, journalists, corporations, pro-democracy activists and the U.K.’s election watchdog. The Minister responsible for cyber security said the networks hacked contained important information that enables the effective operation of the New Zealand government.