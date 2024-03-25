Republicans threaten to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt over Biden documents case

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are threatening to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress if he does not turn over unredacted materials related to the special counsel probe into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. That is according to a letter obtained Monday by The Associated Press. Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan demanded in the letter that Garland comply with the subpoena the two chairmen sent last month as part of their investigation into Special Counsel Robert Hur’s decision not to charge the president. The two men ordered the Justice Department to turn over the unredacted audio and transcripts of Hur’s hourslong interviews with Biden and his ghostwriter by April 8 or face contempt proceedings.

