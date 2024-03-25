Russian massacre suspects’ homeland is plagued by poverty and religious strife

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The four men charged with the massacre at a Moscow theater have been identified by the Russian government as citizens of Tajikistan. They are some of the thousands who migrate to Russia each year from the poorest of the former Soviet republics to scrape out marginal existences. Along with grinding poverty, Tajikistan is rife with religious tensions. Hard-line Islamists were one of the main forces opposing the government in a 1990s civil war that devastated the country. The militants claiming responsibility for the Moscow massacre that killed 139 people — a branch of the Islamic State group in neighboring Afghanistan — reportedly recruit heavily from Tajikistan.

