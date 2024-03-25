Shohei Ohtani to make first comments since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is set to make his first public comments Monday since his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Los Angeles Dodgers star. The Dodgers said Ohtani would speak at 2:45 p.m. PDT in the team’s interview room, and that TV cameras and photographers would not be allowed in. A feed was expected to be aired on MLB Network and SportsNet LA. The team did not specify if Ohtani would take questions from reporters. Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers last week when the team opened the season with two games against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea.

