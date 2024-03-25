The NCAA Tournament wants to expand without losing its soul. It will be a delicate needle to thread

The NCAA Tournament could be heading toward expansion. The tournament field is currently set at 68. That number could bump up to 72 or 76 schools in the coming years. There are several factors at play, including how to divide up the increased number of at-large bids in an expanded field. There’s a concern that expansion would lean heavily toward awarding teams from power conferences and not deserving schools from mid-major conferences. Oakland coach Greg Kampe says he’s OK with the tournament growing provided it doesn’t turn its back on small schools that he believes help make the tournament special.

