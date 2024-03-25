UK farmers in tractors head to Parliament to protest rules they say threaten livelihoods

LONDON (AP) — Farmers are driving dozens of tractors in a slow-motion convoy towards Britain’s Parliament to protest post-Brexit rules and trade deals that they say are endangering livelihoods and food security. Supporters of the campaign groups Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers of Kent drove from southeast England on Monday, bound for Parliament Square. Dozens of supporters waited to welcome them. U.K. agriculture has been heavily affected by Britain’s exit from the EU. Many farmers say post-Brexit trade deals have opened the door to cheap imports that are undercutting British producers. Britain has so far not seen large-scale farmers’ protests like those that have snarled cities in France and other European countries.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.